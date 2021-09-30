checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Expansion Trial of SIRPα Antagonist Monoclonal Antibody BI 765063 in combination with anti-PD-1 Antibody Ezabenlimab in Patients with Advanced Endometrium or Colorectal Tumors

Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) (Paris:OSE) today announce that the first patient has been dosed in the expansion phase of the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating

BI 765063, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody antagonist of SIRPα, in combination with ezabenlimab, an anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody (BI 754091) in patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) advanced endometrium or colorectal cancer. Both tumors are with a high unmet medical need. BI 765063 is a first-in-class SIRPα inhibitor on the CD47/ SIRPα “Don’t eat me” pathway being developed under collaborative agreement between OSE Immunotherapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, said: “In Step 2 of the Phase 1 trial, we look forward to hopefully confirming the safety and expanding on the early signals of clinical efficacy of BI 765063 in two debilitating tumor types, advanced colorectal and advanced endometrium. This also marks the next planned milestone in our collaboration agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim which provides OSE with a continued stable financial base to steadily grow our first-in-class immuno-oncology pipeline.”

The dose escalation part of the Phase 1 trial (Step 1), evaluating BI 765063 alone and in combination with ezabenlimab, has been completed with a total of 18 patients enrolled in combination. Patients with advanced solid tumours and who failed or were not eligible for standard therapy were enrolled from two prespecified groups: (1) patients who are genetically SIRPα homozygous (V1/V1) or (2) heterozygous (V1/V2). Two dose levels of BI 765063 (18 and 24 mg/kg IV every 3 weeks) were evaluated in combination with ezabenlimab (240 mg IV every 3 weeks).

During the dose escalation, BI 765063 alone or in combination was well tolerated with no haematologic toxicity and the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was not reached. The recommended Phase 2 dose (24 mg/kg) and optimal treatment schedule of BI 765063 was established with assays determining full receptor occupancy from cycle 1 and using a once every three week dosing schedule. In addition, promising early efficacy of BI 765063 was observed both alone and in combination, especially in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, endometrium and colorectal cancer, including microsatellite stable (MSS) tumors. Promising early efficacy was observed with one partial response (PR) in monotherapy in a patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma and three partial responses in combination in patients with MSS advanced endometrium or colorectal cancer.

