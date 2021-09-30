checkAd

DSM Total voting rights

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Total Voting Rights
30 September 2021

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 30 September 2021, are summarised as follows:

  Shares in issue Voting rights per share Voting rights
Ordinary Shares of 1p each 51,349,341 1 51,349,341
Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 4,200,661 - -
  55,550,002    
Total Voting Rights     51,349,341

The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.





