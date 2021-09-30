Sedana Medical presents at ESICM

ESICM Lives 2021 will be held digitally October 3-6 and Sedana Medical will arrange a scientific symposium "Introducing inhaled sedation in intensive care". Every year, the congress attracts over 6,000 physicians and other health care staff in intensive care. This year's digital event enables a broader reach and to have discussions about the company's approval of inhaled sedation with Sedaconda (isoflurane) in several virtual, interactive forums.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedana Medical AB (publ) (SEDANA: FN Stockholm) today announces that the company will hold a scientific symposium at ESICM Lives 2021, the annual congress of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine. Additional data on inhaled sedation will also be presented at the congress.

"Our scientific symposium is an important part of our activities to launch the therapy inhaled sedation in Europe and make it a standard treatment in intensive care," said Jens Lindberg, acting CEO of Sedana Medical.

The growing interest in inhaled sedation is also reflected in the scientific program for the congress. Among other things, three posters with additional data will be presented, all with different focus.

British intensive care physicians present the poster "Introducing inhaled anaesthetics to a small intensive care unit during the COVID-19 pandemic". Despite a limited patient population, the results indicate that the use of inhaled sedation is a safe method, comparable to intravenous sedation, with the potential to be cost saving.

Data from Spain in the poster " Evaluation of ICU staff exposure to anaesthetic gas during inhaled anaesthesia with AnaConDa device in the intensive care unit" shows that staff exposure to volatile anaesthetics in the critical care unit is way below the levels by the Spanish competent authority and that inhaled sedation with Sedaconda ACD (formerly named AnaConDa) is a safe alternative.

Furthermore, data from Slovenia is presented in the poster "There is no such thing as a difficult to sedate COVID19 patient". For all patients with COVID-19, adequate sedation levels were obtained with inhaled sedation via Sedaconda ACD. In addition, a reduced need for dose adjustments was noted.

Abstracts are available at ESICM Lives, www.esicmlives2021.org

