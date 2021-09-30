Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock Shareholders

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared dividends to holders of its Series II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock in the amount of $39,050. The dividend amount is $0.25 per share. Dividends have accrued at 10% per annum and cover amounts in arrears from July 1, 2021 through date of conversion or September 30, 2021 whichever is applicable. The dividends will be paid on October 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2021.

Retractable manufactures and markets VanishPoint and Patient Safe safety medical products and the EasyPoint needle. The VanishPoint syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe syringes are uniquely designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefilled syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint needle also can be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. Retractable's products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.