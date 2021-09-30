HomeStreet Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, will conduct its quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Mark K. Mason, Chairman, President and CEO, and John M. Michel, Executive Vice President and CFO, will discuss third quarter 2021 results and provide an update on recent events. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. Shareholders, analysts and other interested parties may register in advance at http://dpregister.com/sreg/10160178/ed40d1ac7a or may join the call by dialing 1-877-508-9589 (1-855-669-9657 in Canada and 1-412-317-1075 internationally) shortly before 1:00 p.m. ET.

A rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after the conference call by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering passcode 10160178.