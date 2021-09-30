Paradox Interactive Cancels Games, Writes Down SEK 135 Million in Q3 Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 18:48 | | 86 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 18:48 | (PLX AI) – Paradox Interactive cancels unannounced projects to focus the game development pipeline and writes down SEK 135 million in the third quarter.Paradox Interactive has since the third quarter of 2020 cancelled unannounced projects that … (PLX AI) – Paradox Interactive cancels unannounced projects to focus the game development pipeline and writes down SEK 135 million in the third quarter.Paradox Interactive has since the third quarter of 2020 cancelled unannounced projects that … (PLX AI) – Paradox Interactive cancels unannounced projects to focus the game development pipeline and writes down SEK 135 million in the third quarter.

Paradox Interactive has since the third quarter of 2020 cancelled unannounced projects that amount to SEK 265 million in write-offs

The cancellation is a consequence of the company’s strategy to focus resources and expertise on its proven game niches and projects that better meet the company’s requirements on returns and risk, the company said

Paradox Interactive now has fifteen new games in development, some are new titles and some are sequels

Four of these have been announced



