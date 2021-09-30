EVN AG: EVN finalises exit from the Walsum 10 coal-fired power plant project

Today marked the closing for the contracts which finalise EVN's exit from the Walsum 10 coal-fired power plant project. Under these contracts, EVN is transferring its 49% investment - which represented less than 3% of EVN's Group revenue - to the co-shareholder STEAG. The contract for EVN's electricity procurement from this power plant ends at the same time.

Following the early termination of generation at the Dürnrohr power plant in August 2019, EVN is now completing its exit from coal-fired electricity production. This reduces CO 2 emissions from energy generation by three-fourths in total, which reflects the consequent implementation of the Corporate Strategy 2030.

The transaction will not have any negative effect on EVN's results for the 2020/21 financial year. The parties have agreed not to disclose any details on the transaction.

