checkAd

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) Transaction in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 19:00  |  38   |   |   

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
September 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in September 2021.

Figure of the share buy back programme for September 2021

  Share Buy Back Programme Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
Aggregate number of transactions conducted in September 2021 0

 0
Average size of the transactions 0 0

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Euro share outstanding excluding share held in treasury 12,219,769
Euro share held in treasury 0
GBP share outstanding excluding share held in treasury 294,494
GBP share held in treasury 0
Total number of shares 12,514,263

30 September 2021

For further information please contact:
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 203 751 5389
François-Xavier Baud (London) +44 203 751 5395

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor Boussard & Gavaudan Fund Plc has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that: all investment is subject to risk;

  1. results in the past are no guarantee of future results;
  2. the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and
  3. if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

1 This report includes the transactions conducted by both BGHL, for the share buy back programme and Exane, for the Liquidity Enhancement Agreement.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) Transaction in Own Shares BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED September 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1 The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
James River Announces Transfer of Legacy Commercial Auto Portfolio to Aleka Insurance, Inc.
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Huize Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...