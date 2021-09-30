BMW Raises Automotive Segment EBIT Margin Guidance

(PLX AI) – BMW AG raises earnings guidance for the financial year 2021.BMW increases the guidance corridor for the EBIT margin of the Automotive Segment from between 7% and 9% to between 9.5% and 10.5% BMW guidance for Return on Equity of the …

BMW increases the guidance corridor for the EBIT margin of the Automotive Segment from between 7% and 9% to between 9.5% and 10.5%

BMW guidance for Return on Equity of the Financial Services Segment is revised from between 17% and 20% to between 20% and 23%

BMW Free Cash Flow in the Automotive Segment is now expected to be around EUR 6.5 billion

Whilst the semiconductor supply restrictions are expected to further impact production and deliveries to customers in the coming months, BMW AG expects that the continuing positive pricing effects for both new and pre-owned vehicles will overcompensate these negative sales volume effects in the current financial year



