Empire State Bank Names Former CEO and President, Ralph Branca as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

Mr. Branca is one of Staten Island's distinguished and accomplished leaders in the business community. He has more than 35 years of experience in community banking, with particular expertise in risk management, investments, strategic planning, matters of financial accounting, and the maintenance of a control environment assuring accuracy in financial reporting. Mr. Branca has spent his entire professional career focused on the business and regulatory environment in which banks must operate successfully in order to survive.

Prior to joining Empire State Bank, Mr. Branca was the President and CEO of both Victory State Bank and its holding company, VSB Bancorp, Inc., as well as a founding director and incorporator. Mr. Branca was one of the primary architects in creating Victory State Bank in 1997, and he has been instrumental in its growth from a one-branch operation to a $400 million bank with five branches to its recent sale in July of 2020. “We are pleased to welcome Ralph to the to the executive management team. Over 35 years ago, Ralph and I worked closely together in business and during that time he has demonstrated exceptional skills as a banker complementing Empire State Bank’s current financial profile and outlook,” said Philip Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer. President and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas Sperzel, added: "We are excited to welcome Mr. Branca onto the Empire State Bank Executive team and look forward to leveraging his many years of industry expertise towards adding value to the organization and expanding our market presence."

At Empire State Bank, Mr. Branca will be responsible for leading the Bank’s lending department, which focuses on serving small to mid-sized businesses, business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Mr. Branca will put his commercial lending and business development experience and his strong ties to the Staten Island business community to work coordinating the activities of the lending department. He will lead the Bank’s lending efforts and oversee the management and development of all commercial real estate, commercial, multifamily investor and SBA lending. Mr. Branca will be responsible for the overall management of the Bank's Lending Department, including the underwriting and loan review analysis process, loan servicing, loan administration, credit information, loan policies, credit risk management, credit functions of commercial loan production and assist in secondary market sales, and procedures and processes to ensure the overall quality of the Bank's lending portfolio and adherence to the Bank’s Credit Policy. “Small and medium-size businesses play a pivotal role in the U.S. economy and are a key driver of innovation. I am excited to join a team that provides comprehensive business financing solutions that help these entrepreneurs grow their business. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to Empire State Bank’s success.” Mr. Branca stated.