Credit Agricole Confirms Talks to Sell Moroccan Subsidiary (PLX AI) – Credit Agricole confirms discussions with the Moroccan group Holmarcom.Credit Agricole says discussions are at a preliminary stage without any certainty as to the completion of a sale of its Moroccan subsidiary



