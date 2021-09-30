Credit Agricole Confirms Talks to Sell Moroccan Subsidiary
(PLX AI) – Credit Agricole confirms discussions with the Moroccan group Holmarcom.Credit Agricole says discussions are at a preliminary stage without any certainty as to the completion of a sale of its Moroccan subsidiary
