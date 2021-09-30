checkAd

PennyMac Companies Support Broker and Correspondent Partners By Offering Conforming High Balance Loan Amounts Up to $625,000 Nationally

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 19:28  |  51   |   |   

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) (collectively “PennyMac”), leading companies in the residential mortgage industry, announced they will now offer expanded conforming loan amounts up to at least $625,000 in all states and counties1 through their Broker and Correspondent channels.

“With the recent run-up in home price appreciation affecting many markets throughout the country, we wanted to step in and provide support for borrowers,” said Kimberly Nichols, Senior Managing Director of Broker Direct Lending at PennyMac. “This will specifically help those trying to purchase a home or access equity in their property while rates are relatively low.”

Conforming loan limits are capped at $548,250 in most markets. PennyMac has made conforming high balance loan programs available to at least $625,000 in counties across the country. In certain market areas, this represents an increase of over $75,000 in the maximum loan limit for a conforming loan, an increase of almost 14%. Higher balances are available for two to four-unit properties as shown in the table below:

 

1 Unit

2 Units

3 Units

4 Units

2021 Baseline National Conforming Loan Limit

$548,250

$702,000

$848,500

$1,054,500

PennyMac Expanded Loan Limit2

$625,000

$800,250

$967,250

$1,202,000

“We are pleased to provide market support by offering these expanded limits through our national network of correspondent clients,” said Abbie Tidmore, Senior Managing Director of PennyMac Correspondent Group. “This expansion will provide certain borrowers the opportunity to access conforming loan programs who would otherwise need to obtain Jumbo financing.”

PennyMac Broker Direct Lending is a division of PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, which is a subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). PennyMac Correspondent Group operates through PennyMac Corp., which is a subsidiary of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT).

For more information please visit our Broker Direct Lending at https://www.pennymacbrokerdirect.com/ or our Correspondent Group website at https://www.gopennymac.com/.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs approximately 7,300 people across the country. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $252 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of June 30, 2021, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $473 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top ten mortgage servicer in the nation.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

1 PennyMac’s Non-Delegated and Broker Channels do not acquire or originate loans in the state of New York.
2 PennyMac’s newly expanded loan limits are higher in Alaska and Hawaii. Visit here for more details: https://bit.ly/3B2vxHK

PennyMac Financial Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PennyMac Companies Support Broker and Correspondent Partners By Offering Conforming High Balance Loan Amounts Up to $625,000 Nationally PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) (collectively “PennyMac”), leading companies in the residential mortgage industry, announced they will now offer expanded conforming loan amounts up to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21PennyMac Expands Use of ICE Mortgage Technology Suite with Encompass Investor Connect to Accelerate Correspondent Digitization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend for Its Common Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten