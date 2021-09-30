checkAd

FOMO CORP. ACQUIRES OWNERSHIP POSITION IN SMARTGUARD ENERGY

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021   

Chicago, IL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 40% position in SmartGuard Energy (SGE - https://smartguard-energy.com/) by making a combined initial payment of cash and securities valued at approximately $9.2 million. FOMO CORP. is in discussions with potential investors and intends to obtain the necessary funding to acquire the remaining 60% interest in SGE in the near future with confidence.

SGE will function as a wholly owned subsidiary of FOMO consisting of LED Funding IV LLC (dba LED Funding: https://www.smartguard-solutions.com: LEDF) and Lux Solutions LLC (www.luxsolutions.com: Lux) to operate as SmartGuard Energy LLC which has been incorporated in Wyoming to combine the companies. Both LEDF and Lux operate in the clean energy efficiency and renewable energy spaces where their businesses are expected to be major beneficiaries of an unprecedented amount of governmental and private sector stimulus funding to facilitate the green energy revolution. LEDF has a leading presence in Puerto Rico and has pioneered the development of the “as a Service” business model that generates a stream of long-term, annuitized-type revenues. LEDF also has significant institutional funding for its projects. Lux has a recognized national presence and has multiple important strategic relationships with major names in the clean energy efficiency space along with a high-profile list of clients who have endorsed the quality of their work and are using them currently on projects or indicated an intent to use them on future projects. Lux is also well-positioned in California where it has now entered the renewable energy space aided by recent California measures to require solar energy panels for new construction and renovations. SGE has a robust sales pipeline with more than 200 projects representing over $30 million in gross revenue.

Bill Butler, the CEO of SGE, stated: “We are very excited to become part of the FOMO family and look forward to being a major contributor to FOMO’s future growth and profitability. We expect that we will be making major announcements shortly involving immediately actionable business opportunities that have become available to us. Stay tuned.”

Vik Grover, FOMO CORP. CEO, commented: “We are quite pleased to announce the initial investment in SGE and feel confident in our ability to obtain the remaining funding to acquire 100% ownership of SGE in the near future. SGE has a very diversified and unique business model that will provide FOMO CORP. with significant long-term and continuing revenues. We spent many months doing diligence on this transaction and are comfortable it is the right move for our shareholders. It is gametime.

