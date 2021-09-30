Voya Financial recertified as a “Great Place to Work”

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work — the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures — for the sixth consecutive year (2016-2021). This year, 85% of surveyed employees said it’s a great place to work – 59% higher than the average U.S. company.

“Voya’s recertification as a Great Place to Work reflects our shared commitment to build and maintain a culture of inclusion and achievement for our colleagues, clients and communities,” said Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr.

Voya Financial earned this recertification based on ratings provided by more than 1,700 of its employees in a survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute. Highlights from the survey results include:

94 percent of employees say they feel good about the ways Voya contributes to the community.

92 percent of employees say that when you join Voya, you are made to feel welcome.

91 percent of employees say they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary.

Since 1992, Great Place to Work have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Voya Financial’s full results are available at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/5003453.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $721 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

