Rackspace Technology Announces Tech Industry Must Learn from its Past Cloud Talk Podcast Featuring Wyndham Hotel Group EVP and CIO Scott Strickland

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced a recent Solve Cloud Talk podcast Rackspace Technology Announces Tech Industry Must Learn from its Past featuring Wyndham Hotel Group EVP and CIO Scott Strickland.

The podcast covers how the technology industry often talks about innovation and driving toward the future. However, it’s equally important to build on the lessons of the past and to leverage the knowledge of industry veterans with a wealth of experience.

In the latest episode of the Cloud Talk podcast, Scott Strickland, EVP and Chief Information Officer at Wyndham Hotels and Resorts joins Rackspace Technology Chief Technology Evangelist Jeff DeVerter for a discussion that reveals more key lessons learned during a 30-year career, including:

  • Why technology evolving so quickly means change management is more important than ever
  • How businesses fail when they don’t adapt and instead continue to do things the old way — on new systems
  • How partnerships enable corporations to move at speed when urgent infrastructure changes arise
  • How inventive data utilization can foster innovative products that resonate with user demands
  • How growing a culture of innovation and taking chances keeps your company competitive

Strickland also outlines his belief in cultures that put systems first — companies keen to innovate on and invest in technology to best position them for the future. “When I arrived at Wyndham Hotel Group, the company was going through a digital transformation”, said Strickland. “It needed someone to scale that vision and lead the team. This resulted in a period of consolidation, which unlocked innovation — because said innovation didn’t need to happen across disparate platforms and systems.”

To listen to The Tech Industry Must Learn Lessons from Its Past Cloud Talk podcast click here or subscribe to the Cloud Talk podcasts on your favorite podcast platform.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

