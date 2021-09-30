checkAd

ANICAV Nature's Pearls, Canned Legumes From Europe are Super High in Protein, Fibres and Vitamines

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the promotion and information campaign on the goodness of canned tomatoes launched in the USA, Japan, Korea and China in 2019, ANICAV has decided to share with professional and home cooks of the UAE the quality, safety and versatility of European and Italian canned legumes.

These protein packed beans and lentils truly are "Nature's Pearls": nature, as in only minimally processed (without additives) in order to be canned, keeping intact all of the texture and flavour characteristics of fresh and dried, and pearls, because they are a valuable treasure to keep in your kitchen.

Whether they are chickpeas, black-eyed peas, kidney beans, peas or lentils, they are so easy to use they are practically instant! Just open the tin and add to salads, soups, stews, sauces, pastas.

And they are so versatile and delicious with the seasonal fresh things your garden, or the market has to offer. Canned legumes are perfect for traditional dishes such as hummus, past, braises of meat, poultry or fish, bean soups, pilaffs, etc; and are equally terrific to have on hand for innovative and creative cooking: such as pureed for a sauce for shellfish, added to thin pancakes (crepes). If you like Mexican food, refried beans take mere minutes with canned borlotti or pinto beans.

Canned legumes are bursting with health, super high in protein and fibres as well as many other vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Wonderful for omnivores, even more wonderful for vegetarians and vegans. If you are watching your health and that of your family, these legumes are surely an edible treasure to keep on hand.

Our three-year campaign, part financed by the European Commission, includes a website, promotions in supermarket point of sales, social media postings, as well as competitions with food bloggers and journalists. We will be present at Sial Middle East in December, scheduling press events in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi as well as chef contests in collaboration with ECG.

About ANICAV

ANICAV is the National Association of Canned Vegetables Industries; with 90 member companies, it is the largest representative association of vegetable-canning companies in the world. ANICAV will also be present at the EXPO within the M-Eating Italy Pavilion.

