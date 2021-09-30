checkAd

Kin + Carta Named Partner of the Year at the Optimizely 2021 Partner Awards

Kin + Carta is the Only Global Digital Transformation Consultancy in the World with Three Technology Professionals Recognized as Optimizely MVPs

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kin + Carta (KCT), the global digital transformation consultancy, was recently named Partner of the Year in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK/IE) by Optimizely. Optimizely’s annual Partner Awards program recognizes its partners’ outstanding commitment and contributions to helping businesses unlock their digital potential.

“We are extremely proud to see Kin + Carta recognized as an Optimizely Partner of the Year in the UK/IE region,” said Mark Robertson, Senior Partner Development Manager, Kin + Carta. “The award is a testament to Kin + Carta’s hard work and expertise in our Content & Commerce solutions and we look forward to more success in the future.”

The Partner of the Year award honors top-performing partners that have demonstrated outstanding business performance and excellence in the sales and delivery of Optimizely solutions. These partners have made the most significant contribution to the success and growth of Optimizely over the past year.

"We're excited to see that Kin + Carta has been named an Optimizely Partner of the Year,” said Jessica Dannemann, Senior Vice President and Head of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem, Optimizely. “This is a well-deserved accomplishment that recognizes Kin + Carta as a top-performing Optimizely partner and we look forward to seeing the continued success within the partnership."

Kin + Carta’s Optimizely MVPs
Optimizely MVPs (OMVPs) are individuals who bring their experience in technology and business forward in the spirit of open exchange of knowledge and creativity. They willingly use knowledge gained through their own successes and failures to accelerate the success of others.

Kin + Carta is the only partner in the world with three OMVPs across the entire Optimizely portfolio. These individuals include:

  • Technology – Paul Gruffydd, Technical Director
  • Experimentation – Sean Hughes, Lead Optimization Strategist
  • Digital Strategy – Brian Browning, Vice President of Technology

About Kin + Carta
Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside our clients to build a world that works better for everyone.

Our 1,700 strategists, engineers, and creatives around the world bring the connective power of technology, data, and experience to the world’s most influential companies, helping them to accelerate their digital roadmap, rapidly innovate, modernize their systems, enable their teams, and optimize for continued growth.

As a Certified B Corporation in the United States, and in our offices across Europe and South America, our triple bottom line focus on people, the planet, and profit is at the core of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.kinandcarta.com.

