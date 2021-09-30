checkAd

U.S. Sees Significant Drop in Home Electrical Fires & Related Deaths/Injuries After 20+ Years Of Electrical Fire Prevention Device Use - Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupters - Plus Other Life Safety Advancements

October 3-9 is National Fire Prevention Week

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / The United States has seen a substantial decrease in the number of residential electrical fires over the last four decades according to a new report soon to be published by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The 2015-2019 home fire estimates for electrical-related fires were 31% lower than in 1980-1984, home fire deaths were 9% lower and home fire injuries were 18% lower. This can be attributed in part to life safety advancements such as smoke alarms, smart home technology and arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCI) supported by strong National Electrical Code® (NEC®) requirements. The news comes as the U.S. prepares to recognize National Fire Prevention Week October 3-9, per NFPA.

In 1980, the U.S. experienced a peak of 75,000 residential electrical fires according to NFPA, prompting the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC) to work with electrical manufacturers to create the AFCI circuit breaker technology that by 1999 was detecting and stopping dangerous arcing in damaged wiring behind walls and damaged electrical cords, preventing electrical fires before they could start. Today, more than 20 years after becoming a NEC® requirement, AFCIs have helped lead the way in new safety technologies and improved construction materials to help reduce electrical house fires. The industry response has helped save countless lives and prevented burn injuries nationwide.

"We have come a long way in ensuring homes are being built and renovated to the highest safety standards when it comes to preventing fires and every industry has seen advancements in technology to help make that possible," said Ashley Bryant, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Low Voltage Distribution Equipment AFCI Task Force co-chair. "We know that making fire prevention technologies accessible to everyone is extremely important. A good example is AFCIs. They can protect individuals and families occupying a 2,000 square foot, 4-bedroom home from electrical fires for just a few hundred dollars."

"Life safety technologies like arc-fault circuit interrupters and others are becoming increasingly popular as more consumers realize they are available and a NEC® requirement. It is especially important to implement ways to prevent fires from occurring in the first place to better protect firefighters, residents and communities from these incidents," said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy NFPA. "Equally important are in the full scheme of fire safety smoke alarms which alert people to a fire once it is occurring so they can get to safety as quickly as possible and home sprinklers which keep fires small and dramatically reduce loss of life and property."

