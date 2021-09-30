Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, …

As announced on August 19, 2021, the Company entered a six-month collaboration with the Alberta Utilities Commission ("AUC" or the "Commission") and AUC enforcement staff. The joint submission came from arising concerns raised about the Company's operations in Alberta. A decision was made by the AUC requiring the Company to seek approvals or exemptions for two of the smaller operating facilities and halt these operations until approvals or exemptions are obtained. In addition, the AUC invited further submissions from their enforcement staff and Link Global concerning whether "disgorgement of economic benefits" should be included as an administrative penalty. Staff have now provided their proposal to the Commission for disgorgement.

Stephen Jenkins of Link Global says "Enforcement Staff have filed their submission recommending disgorgement and Link Global will be responding. We have acknowledged we made some mistakes and have worked hard to rectify those however we have followed the orders of AUC since being notified of issues in early 2021. Our business works to respect the laws, the people, and the environment and we believe that our submission to the AUC will make this apparent." Jenkins goes on to say; "The team working on the Link Global submission will provide facts and evidence to show what would be only the second disgorgement order in AUC history is unwarranted. Link has followed the orders issued by the AUC and believes that what enforcement staff is proposing is punitive and not consistent with the AUC's August 19, 2021 decision and earlier operating requirements during the process. I apologize to our shareholders who do not deserve this. We will work tirelessly to ensure the outcome is positive."

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.