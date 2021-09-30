To date, Exela has Purchased $95 Million in Debt, Increasing Cash Flow by $11 Million



Exela is on Track to Improve Annual Cash Flow by $25 Million

Each $100 Million in Debt Reduction Improves Cash Flow by $10-13 Million



IRVING, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation leader across numerous industries, today announced that the Company plans to deploy over $400 million of capital. The move encapsulates the Company’s multipart strategy to materially reduce its total amount of debt and associated interest expense, including lowering the cost of debt. The Company believes that the strengthened balance sheet and improved cash flow generation will further expand shareholder value.

In addition to liquidity of $207 million as of September 28, 2021, proceeds from the recently announced equity financing are expected to provide the Company with over $400 million in capital to deploy in this initiative. Exela plans to use these funds, among other uses, for the purchase or retirement of debt, investment in its business and other general corporate purposes.