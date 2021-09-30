Safe reports first-half 2021 financial results and announces ISO13485 certification of its Safe Medical integrated manufacturing facility
- Sales up 22% in the first half of 2021 despite conservative plans in hospitals
- ISO13485 certification by AFAQ/AFNOR of the group's new industrial activities and start of integrated production by Safe Medical
- Operating profit of -€4M, at the level of the first half of 2019
- End of €8.4 million bond financing line
Éragny-sur-Oise, France, September 30th, 2021 at 5:35 p.m. CET – Safe (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specialising in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, with a particular focus on the safety of emergency vertebral fractures, publishes its half-yearly financial results as of June 30, 2021 and announces Safe Medical's ISO13485 integrated manufacturing certification.
Safe’s half-year financial report will be available by September 30th in the Investors > Documentation section of the Company’s website (www.SafeOrthopaedics.com).
Revenues as of June 30, 2021
|In thousands of euros –IFRS
|30/06/2021
|30/06/2020
|Revenues – Direct sales
|773
|882
|Revenues – Indirect sales
|556
|843
|Revenues - Production subcontracting
|776
|Adjusted total revenues
|2 105
|1 725
|Other income
|4
|3
|Purchases used and changes in inventories
|(1 425)
|(1 211)
|External costs
|(973)
|(939)
|Personnel costs
|(3 341)
|(2 413)
|Other operating expenses
|(377)
|(357)
|Operating income / (loss) before non-recurring items
|(4 006)
|(3 191)
|Other operating income (expenses)
|(6)
|0
|Operating income / (loss)
|(4 012)
|(3 191)
|Financial income / (loss)
|(204)
|(352)
|Net income / (loss)
|(4 216)
|(3 543)
