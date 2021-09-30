Safe reports first-half 2021 financial results and announces ISO13485 certification of its Safe Medical integrated manufacturing facility

Sales up 22% in the first half of 2021 despite conservative plans in hospitals

ISO13485 certification by AFAQ/AFNOR of the group's new industrial activities and start of integrated production by Safe Medical

Operating profit of -€4M, at the level of the first half of 2019

End of €8.4 million bond financing line

Éragny-sur-Oise, France, September 30th, 2021 at 5:35 p.m. CET – Safe (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specialising in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, with a particular focus on the safety of emergency vertebral fractures, publishes its half-yearly financial results as of June 30, 2021 and announces Safe Medical's ISO13485 integrated manufacturing certification.