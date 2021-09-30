checkAd

Safe reports first-half 2021 financial results and announces ISO13485 certification of its Safe Medical integrated manufacturing facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 20:38  |  57   |   |   

  • Sales up 22% in the first half of 2021 despite conservative plans in hospitals
  • ISO13485 certification by AFAQ/AFNOR of the group's new industrial activities and start of integrated production by Safe Medical
  • Operating profit of -€4M, at the level of the first half of 2019
  • End of €8.4 million bond financing line

Éragny-sur-Oise, France, September 30th, 2021 at 5:35 p.m. CET – Safe (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specialising in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, with a particular focus on the safety of emergency vertebral fractures, publishes its half-yearly financial results as of June 30, 2021 and announces Safe Medical's ISO13485 integrated manufacturing certification.

Safe’s half-year financial report will be available by September 30th in the Investors > Documentation section of the Company’s website (www.SafeOrthopaedics.com).

Revenues as of June 30, 2021

In thousands of euros –IFRS 30/06/2021 30/06/2020
Revenues – Direct sales 773 882
Revenues – Indirect sales 556 843
Revenues - Production subcontracting 776  
Adjusted total revenues 2 105 1 725
Other income 4 3
Purchases used and changes in inventories (1 425) (1 211)
External costs (973) (939)
Personnel costs (3 341) (2 413)
Other operating expenses (377) (357)
Operating income / (loss) before non-recurring items (4 006) (3 191)
Other operating income (expenses) (6) 0
Operating income / (loss) (4 012) (3 191)
Financial income / (loss) (204) (352)
Net income / (loss) (4 216) (3 543)

                             

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safe reports first-half 2021 financial results and announces ISO13485 certification of its Safe Medical integrated manufacturing facility Sales up 22% in the first half of 2021 despite conservative plans in hospitalsISO13485 certification by AFAQ/AFNOR of the group's new industrial activities and start of integrated production by Safe MedicalOperating profit of -€4M, at the level of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
James River Announces Transfer of Legacy Commercial Auto Portfolio to Aleka Insurance, Inc.
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Huize Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...