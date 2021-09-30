checkAd

LSPD INVESTOR ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – LSPD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) resulting from allegations that Lightspeed may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Lightspeed securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2166.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On September 29, 2021, market analyst Spruce Point Capital Management published a report regarding Lightspeed. Spruce Point also published a press release, summarizing its findings. The summary stated, inter alia, “Evidence shows that Lightspeed massively inflated its business pre-IPO, overstating its customer count by 85% and gross transaction volume (“GTV”) by 10% – a payment volume metric that a former employee described as “smoke and mirrors.” [. . .] Evidence of declining organic growth and business deterioration through Lightspeed’s IPO, despite management’s claims that Average Revenue Per User (“ARPU”) is increasing. [. . .] Recent acquisition spree has come at escalating costs with no clear path to profitability, while management pursues aggressive revenue reporting practices. [. . .] Weak governance standards and worrisome auditor oversight by PwC under a concerning CFO, who was tied to a prior technology roll-up scandal.”

On this news, Lightspeed’s shares fell $13.73 per share, or over 12%, to close at $98.77 per share on September 29, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

