Chemed To Report Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings October 28, Related Conference Call To Be Held On October 29

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Thursday, October 28, 2021, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on Friday, October 29, 2021, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business.

The toll-free dial-in number for the conference call is 844-743-2500 for U.S. and Canadian participants and +1 661-378-9533 for international participants. The participant Conference ID is 6082999. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Chemed's website at www.chemed.com by clicking on Investor Relations Home.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. It can be accessed by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 for U.S. and Canadian callers and +1 404-537-3406 for international callers and will be available for one week following the live call. The replay Conference ID is 6082999. An archived webcast will also be available at www.chemed.com.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

