House of Kibaa engages Blockchain Foundry for sale of “GenZeroes & Rise of the X” NFT drop

“We are very enthusiastic about extending our partnership with the experts at Blockchain Foundry. Mint your destiny with GenZeroes augmented reality generative art NFTs! GenZeroes & Rise of the X mints are gaining traction, and the private sale sold out in less than 7 minutes on Tuesday. We are looking forward to our public sale of 7000 exclusive & unique avatars, launching today on September 30th, 6PM PST,” said Jason Nguyen, CEO of House of Kibaa.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF”) (CSE:BCFN) has partnered with House of Kibaa (“HoK”) to support the creation and delivery of a generative art NFT drop. Dubbed “GenZeroes & Rise of the X”, the NFTs minted will act as digital collectible items as well as being exclusive memberships with unique benefits.

“House of Kibaa is taking augmented reality to another level and has been gaining a lot of attention in the world of NFTs & VR. It is a pleasure to continue working with the talented HoK team, and this experience has brought us to the forefront of generative art NFTs. We’re looking forward to our continued partnership with HoK and to releasing more exciting news about our upcoming ecosystem partners,” said Dan Wasyluk, BCF CEO.

About House Of Kibaa

House of Kibaa is a digital studio that specializes in the creation of exclusive NFTs for Xtended Reality (AR/VR/MR). Their studio enables holders the opportunity to express their own individual styles within the blockchain while providing an array of utilities to use throughout the metaverses. House of Kibaa is in the process of releasing its highly anticipated 10,000 Gen X sale on the Ethereum network. These avatars will act as Tier-2 memberships to HoK. Not only will they serve as valuable NFT collectibles, but their members will be eligible for exclusive activities within the GenZeroes universe.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Dan Wasyluk

Chief Executive Officer

(647) 794-0994

dwasyluk@blockchainfoundry.co

Forward-Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as “forward-looking statements”, which may not be based on historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategy and objectives of BCF, and the anticipated timelines for BCF’s future products. Wherever possible, words such as “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “targets,” “continues,” “estimates,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “would” or “might,” and the negative of such expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information.