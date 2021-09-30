Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today unveiled an inside look at an important milestone in the implementation of its manufacturing process for the FF 91. The new video highlights Gonzalez Group preparing and testing equipment for future installation at the FF manufacturing plant in Hanford, CA.

Faraday Future Further Preps and Validates Manufacturing Equipment for Hanford Plant Installation (Photo: Business Wire)

The recent video showcases the fully automated system to manufacture the lightweight aluminum closures for the FF 91, and also features part of robot health check and dry run activity. This necessary step is part of the programming confirmation with FF supplier (Gonzalez Group) as preparation for production builds which will be built at our Hanford Manufacturing facility. A link to the full video can be found here: https://genesis-cdn.ff.com/press_room/2126_Gonzalez_EditTA_v03B_ffcom. ...

“This next step in the manufacturing process will ensure we’re prepared for our upcoming pre-production builds,” said Matt Tall, Vice President of Manufacturing. “We’re incredibly excited to continue on this path and deliver the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91 on schedule.”

FF continues to prepare the Hanford manufacturing site for the installation of manufacturing equipment, which will now speed up due to funding received in connection with its recent listing as a public company on Nasdaq. The resources to complete the Hanford manufacturing plant are in-hand, with construction and equipment installation mapped out to meet its production goal, which is within 12 months of the closing of its merger that occurred in late July of this year.

Faraday Future’s recent listing on NASDAQ (ticker symbol: FFIE) raised capital intended to finance the release of FF’s flagship vehicle, the FF 91, and pave the way for the FF 81 entry to market. The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent techluxury EVs. They are high-performance EVs, all-in-one all-ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles that allow users to experience the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.