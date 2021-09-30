checkAd

MISSO Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Continuing Connectus' Momentum and the Expansion of its Ultra-High Net Worth Footprint in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 22:05  |  41   |   |   

MISSO Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Continuing Connectus' Momentum and the Expansion of its Ultra-High Net Worth Footprint in Australia

New York, 09/30/2021 / 16:05, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Focus Financial Partners


NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which MISSO Wealth Management ("MISSO"), a boutique wealth management firm headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, will join Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus"). This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2001 by Jason Misso, MISSO serves high and ultra-high net worth individuals in Queensland and throughout Australia, with a specific focus on executives, business owners and self-employed professionals. Through a core emphasis on quality advice and transparency, MISSO delivers strategic advice through a holistic approach that is tailored to each client's specific needs and objectives. Key services include financial advice and planning, investment management, family office services, superannuation, estate and family succession planning, insurance advice and liability management.

"Joining Connectus will position us to expand the value proposition we offer our clients while maintaining our approach to providing unconflicted advice and our boutique culture," said Jason Misso, Founder of MISSO. "The array of client service tools and resources that Connectus provides will enable us to create a much richer client experience. Leveraging Connectus' shared resources will allow us to not only devote more time to our passion, which is serving our clients, but also to accelerating the growth of our business. We are excited by the prospect of Connectus helping our business evolve in a way that we could not have achieved on our own."

Seite 1 von 3


Focus Financial Partners Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MISSO Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Continuing Connectus' Momentum and the Expansion of its Ultra-High Net Worth Footprint in Australia MISSO Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Continuing Connectus' Momentum and the Expansion of its Ultra-High Net Worth Footprint in Australia New York, 09/30/2021 / 16:05, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Focus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21MISSO Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Continuing Connectus' Momentum and the Expansion of its Ultra-High Net Worth Footprint in Australia
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.2110 Focus Partner Firms Named to Barron's 2021 List of America's Best RIA Firms
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21The Planned Approach Will Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Expanding Buckingham's Presence in Missouri
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21Cardinal Point to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Bringing Cross-Border Tax and Wealth Management Expertise to the Focus Partnership
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21EQS-News: NorthCoast Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Further Expanding Connectus' U.S. Footprint
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21NorthCoast Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Further Expanding Connectus' U.S. Footprint
Accesswire | Analysen
01.09.21Ancora Holdings to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, a Premier Wealth Advisory and Investment Management Firm With a Substantial and Growing Presence in the Midwest
Accesswire | Analysen