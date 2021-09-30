UiPath to Present at the Morgan Stanley Spark Conference

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Ashim Gupta, UiPath Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Spark Conference, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills, CA, on Thursday, October 14th at 4:15 pm PT (7:15 pm ET).

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website (https://ir.uipath.com).