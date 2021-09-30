TransCode Therapeutics Appoints Zdravka Medarova, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer

“We are delighted to welcome Zdravka as a full-time member of the TransCode team,” said Michael Dudley, CEO of TransCode. “We have long benefitted from her extensive expertise in developing nanotechnology and imaging tools to better understand cancer initiation and progression, as well as her support of our preclinical research through affiliations with Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Zdravka’s leadership will be invaluable as we pursue validation of our TTX platform as a viable means to bring the promise of RNA therapeutics to the treatment of cancer.”

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (TransCode) (Nasdaq: RNAZ), an emerging RNA oncology company created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced that Zdravka Medarova, Ph.D., has been appointed as the company’s Chief Technology Officer effective October 1, 2021. Dr. Medarova is a scientific co-founder of TransCode and has served as a member of TransCode’s advisory board since its founding in January 2016.

Dr. Medarova joins TransCode from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), where she served as an Associate Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School and an Assistant in Neuroimaging at the Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at MGH. Dr. Medarova carried out seminal work in the field of RNA oncology. Together with her colleagues at MGH, she described, for the first time, the design and application of iron oxide nanoparticles as imaging-capable carriers of siRNA to tumors. This work generated substantial interest in the research community since it illustrated the value of these nanoparticles for delivering small RNA therapy for oncology applications and described an approach for the noninvasive monitoring of RNA delivery. Since then, Dr. Medarova has emerged as one of the leaders in the field of non-coding RNA delivery to cancer. She has developed a robust NIH funded program and authored multiple high-impact publications on the topic of RNA delivery, nanotechnology, and the biology of cancer metastasis.

Dr. Medrova obtained a B.A. in pre-medicine from the University of Southerin Maine and a Ph.D. in Genetics from the University of New Hamspshire.

“As one of TransCode’s scientific co-founders, in addition to supporting the company as a researcher and advisor, I have had significant exposure to the company’s TTX delivery platform and lead candidate, TTX-MC138,” said Dr. Medarova. “Across this experience, I believe TransCode’s approach may finally solve the persistent challenge of RNA delivery in oncology with the potential for tremendous patient impact. I am eager to join TransCode at this important time in the company’s growth, with first-in-human studies and clinical assessment on the horizon, to help bring TransCode’s technology to its fullest potential.”