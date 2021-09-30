Lattice Sentry and SupplyGuard Security Solutions Named Electronics Industry Award Finalist

Eric Sivertson, Vice President, Security Business at Lattice, said, “As more and more devices become connected, OEMs need access to easy to use, comprehensive security solutions like our Sentry stack and SupplyGuard service that can help devices automatically protect, detect, and recover from firmware attacks throughout their lifecycle. On behalf of Lattice, I thank the EIA for this nomination.”

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that the Lattice Sentry solution stack for secure system control and the Lattice SupplyGuard supply chain security service were named as a finalist for the Electronics Industry Awards (EIA) in the Internet of Things Product of the Year category.

The EIAs are a prestigious annual awards program that recognizes and rewards the most innovative and effective products and companies in the electronics industry. Winners are determined through a combination of online voting and a review of entry submissions by an independent panel of industry experts. The awards will be presented at a ceremony on Oct. 21, 2021.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

