Allison Transmission and SAIC Hongyan Formalize Collaboration on Electric Axle Integration

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, in collaboration with SAIC Hongyan Automotive Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as SAIC Hongyan, formerly known as SIH Truck), a premium Chinese brand in the manufacturing, service and support of heavy-duty vehicles is pleased to announce a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Allison Transmission to integrate its eGen Power 130D into SAIC Hongyan’s regional and long haul tractors as part of recent MoU. (Photo: Business Wire)

The two companies will integrate the Allison eGen Power 130D e-Axle into SAIC Hongyan’s regional and long haul tractors as part of this MoU, and collaborate on testing and trials ahead of production sourcing decisions. This builds on the successful relationship between the two companies, where the majority of automatic equipped trucks SAIC Hongyan sells feature Allison automatic transmissions.

“We are pleased to formalize our collaboration with Allison Transmission on the integration of their eGen Power electric axles into our next generation platforms,” said Liu Bin, Deputy Director of Technical Center at SAIC Hongyan.

SAIC Hongyan will be the first Chinese OEM to integrate the eGen Power 130D electric axle into its trucks, which is specifically designed to accommodate vehicles that require a 13-tonne rated axle. This series of fully integrated electric axles replaces the traditional powertrain, and features two high-speed electric motors and a multi-speed gearbox, providing SAIC Hongyan and their customers with exceptional performance and optimized efficiency.

“This is an exciting progression for our eGen Power portfolio of products in support of our promise to provide the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions in the world,” said Heidi Schutte, Vice President of EMEA, APAC, and South America Sales for Allison Transmission. “We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with SAIC Hongyan in delivering innovative solutions to expand our business from refuse, heavy haulers and dump trucks, to the regional and long haul segments. This cooperation provides a good model to support the electrification of commercial vehicles in China and the realization of the national carbon neutralization strategy.”

“We support cooperation between the two companies and will work together to provide the market with a new generation of new energy heavy-duty trucks that adopt pure electric drive architecture,” said Lou Jianping, General Manager at SAIC Hongyan.

With a continuous power of 424 kilowatts (569 horsepower) and peak output power of 648 kilowatts (869 horsepower), the eGen Power 130D is among the most powerful propulsion solutions in its class, and leverages Allison’s proven control hardware and software expertise, and decades of design, validation and manufacturing experience. The result is world-class reliability, durability and performance.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, and off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About SAIC Hongyan

SAIC Hongyan is a 56-year-old heavy duty truck manufacturer in China. It provides Chinese and overseas customers with traditional power and new energy vehicles including dump trucks, tractors, cargo trucks, and special vehicles. SAIC Hongyan is headquartered in Chongqing, China, with technology centers and production bases in Chongqing and Shanghai. For more information, please visit Hongyantruck.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005937/en/