checkAd

Helbiz Announces Purchase of PIPE Units By Its Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 22:01  |  20   |   |   

Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced that on August 9, 2021, Salvatore Palella, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz, purchased 200,000 units of the PIPE offering which consisted of 200,000 shares of Class A Common Stock (the “Class A Common Stock”) and warrants to purchase an additional 200,000 shares of Class A Common Stock for $11.50 per share.

Palella commented, “Since founding Helbiz I have been fully committed to our shared success, especially now that we are publicly traded and have significant funding for our growth initiatives. Although the vast majority of my family’s net worth is invested in Helbiz, I am further increasing our commitment with this additional $2 million investment, which reflects our growing optimism and confidence in the Company’s prospects. Helbiz is quickly emerging as one of the leading enablers of the modern urban lifestyle. With an extensive micro-mobility network, a nascent food delivery business, and strong early traction in media and financial services, Helbiz is more than just a way to get from point A to point B -- our app is becoming a portal to the excitement and convenience of modern urban life.”

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Helbiz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helbiz Announces Purchase of PIPE Units By Its Chief Executive Officer Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced that on August 9, 2021, Salvatore Palella, Founder and Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Philip Morris International Closes New USD 2.5 Billion 5-Year Business Transformation-Linked Credit ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21‘Helbiz One’ E-Scooter Designed by Pininfarina Now Available for Pre-Order
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Helbiz is Compliant With Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Helbiz Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Helbiz Media Partners with HiWay Media
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Arrives in California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Helbiz Partners with Drover AI to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Scooter Sharing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Helbiz to Attend CODE 2021 Conference in Beverly Hills
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Helbiz starring at MicroMobility.io in San Francisco
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten