The St. Joe Community Foundation Creates the “No Ordinary JOE Scholarship” Benefiting Students Throughout Bay and Walton Counties

The St. Joe Community Foundation (“Foundation”) has created a new scholarship program to encourage local high school students to become engaged in leadership and community service. Through the No Ordinary JOE Scholarship, dozens of public high school students in Bay and Walton Counties will receive scholarships to offset the cost of college tuition.

Students from every public high school in the two counties will be eligible to compete for the No Ordinary JOE Scholarship. The recipients will be selected based upon their history of leadership and community service, while maintaining a 3.0 GPA. Three seniors from each eligible school will be selected to receive a $500 scholarship. Of those, one student from each school will be selected to receive an additional $2,500 scholarship. One recipient from each county will be awarded the No Ordinary JOE Scholarship in the amount of $10,000. Scholarship funds will be paid towards a degree program at the recipients’ chosen college. The program will commence with the high school graduating class of 2022.

“This new scholarship allows the Foundation to make an impact in every part of Bay and Walton County on an annual basis,” said April Wilkes, Executive Director of The St. Joe Community Foundation. “Education is one of the primary focus areas of the Foundation and the No Ordinary JOE Scholarship enables us to recognize and reward these extraordinary students as they prepare to further their education.”

"We applaud the creation of the No Ordinary JOE Scholarship by our great friends at the St. Joe Community Foundation and we know this incredible program will truly change the lives of many of our students,” said Bill Husfelt, Superintendent of Bay District Schools. “The St. Joe Community Foundation has been a trusted partner and supporter of Bay District Schools for many years, and we are exceptionally grateful for their dedication to our students and their commitment to our community."

“This scholarship opportunity epitomizes The St. Joe Community Foundation’s commitment to the community, local families, and education,” said Russell Hughes, Superintendent of the Walton County School District. “Bringing this opportunity to our students and their families in Walton County will have a significant impact and enhance the work we are doing as a district.”

Since its inception in 1999, the Foundation has granted over $30 million in Northwest Florida. To learn more about the Foundation and the No Ordinary JOE Scholarship, visit www.joefoundation.com.

About The St. Joe Community Foundation

Since its inception in 1999, The St. Joe Community Foundation (“Foundation”) has provided more than $30 million in grants to improve the quality of life in the communities it serves. The Foundation provides charitable grants toward the civic infrastructure of communities in Northwest Florida. The Foundation’s primary focus is strengthening education, improving healthcare, protecting the environment and supporting local cultural interests. These efforts help build healthy, caring, long-lived communities. More information about the St. Joe Community Foundation can be found on its website at www.joefoundation.com.

The St Joe Community Foundation 2021. The “Taking Flight” Design, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ” and “St. Joe Community Foundation℠” are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

