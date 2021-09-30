checkAd

MSP Recovery Enters into $3 Billion Agreement to Sell Select Healthcare Claims Recoveries to Virage Capital Management, an Anticipated New Source of Revenue for MSP

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 22:05  |  33   |   |   

MSP Recovery, LLC, (“MSP Recovery” or “MSP”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, that in July announced a planned business combination with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: LCAPU, LCAP, LCAPW, “Lionheart” or “LCAP”), today announced an agreement to monetize up to $3 billion of select healthcare claims recovery interests to its investment partner, Virage Capital Management LP (“Virage”). This initial agreement provides the platform to create a new source of revenue for MSP Recovery.

The agreement gives Virage the right to buy recoveries otherwise due to MSP’s assignors (“Clients”) – up to an aggregate total of $3 billion. MSP’s 50% share of the recovery amount remains untouched by the agreement, which now provides an additional avenue to monetize the Clients’ 50% of the total recovery amount.

MSP Recovery is an industry pioneer in obtaining reimbursements for Medicare, Medicaid, commercial insurance, and other healthcare entities from parties which should have paid the claims in the first place. MSP acquires the assignments of these recoveries from health insurance payors, healthcare providers and self-funded entities, and uses its proprietary multi-level data analytics system to secure recoveries from responsible parties. MSP historically pays the Clients 50% of such recoveries and retains the rest.

“In the five years we have been working with Virage, they have been instrumental in helping build the scope and magnitude of our business model, having raised hundreds of millions of dollars from top notch investors,” said John H. Ruiz, CEO of MSP Recovery. “We are thrilled to enter into this ground-breaking $3 billion-dollar deal with Virage. This agreement represents MSP’s initial step toward realization of an additional revenue opportunity that will further support our market leadership in the healthcare recovery space. MSP is working hard to continue developing revolutionary systems that will provide never-before-seen solutions for patients, providers and payers.”

“Virage Capital Management LP is excited to continue and extend the successful relationship forged with MSP Recovery, LLC. Over the last five years, Virage has worked closely with the MSP management team and witnessed its ability to identify opportunities and execute on them in both the courtroom and the boardroom. Virage has been impressed by the MSP management team’s ability to adapt its business plan to the growing market opportunity. This $3 billion Assignor Interest Investment Capacity Agreement represents Virage’s confidence in MSP’s ability to continue to grow their Medicare claims inventory with assignors of claims and the continued investment interest from existing and future Virage investors,” stated Edward Ondarza, Founder and Managing Director of Virage.

Seite 1 von 4
Lionheart Acquisition II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MSP Recovery Enters into $3 Billion Agreement to Sell Select Healthcare Claims Recoveries to Virage Capital Management, an Anticipated New Source of Revenue for MSP MSP Recovery, LLC, (“MSP Recovery” or “MSP”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, that in July announced a planned business combination with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: LCAPU, LCAP, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
Philip Morris International Closes New USD 2.5 Billion 5-Year Business Transformation-Linked Credit ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...