SOPerior Closes Private Placement

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one Share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant ”), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of closing. An insider subscribed for 320,000 units of the private placement.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (“ SOP ” or the “ Company ”) (NEX: SOP.H) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement described in its press release on September 10, 2021. The Company issued 11,248,260 units at $0.025 per unit for gross proceeds of $281,207.

Finder’s fees of $6,792 cash were paid in connection with the financing. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to pay certain expenses of the Company including trade payables, professional fees and general and administrative expenses. The financing is subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

