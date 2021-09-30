checkAd

SOPerior Closes Private Placement

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (“SOPor the “Company”) (NEX: SOP.H) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement described in its press release on September 10, 2021. The Company issued 11,248,260 units at $0.025 per unit for gross proceeds of $281,207.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of closing. An insider subscribed for 320,000 units of the private placement.

Finder’s fees of $6,792 cash were paid in connection with the financing. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to pay certain expenses of the Company including trade payables, professional fees and general and administrative expenses. The financing is subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.

“Andrew Squires”
Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@SOPfertilizer.com
P: (403) 850-0422
www.SOPeriorfertilizer.com

NEITHER THE NEX OR THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). 





