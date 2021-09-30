Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the market opens on October 21, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, and Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer.



Those interested in participating in the call can dial in toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Interested parties can also listen to the call live and view the related slides on the internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com.