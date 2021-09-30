checkAd

Green Brick Partners, Taylor Morrison, and Davidson Bogel Real Estate Win Dallas Business Journal’s Best Real Estate Deals Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 22:05  |  37   |   |   

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas Business Journal held its 2020 Best Real Estate Deals Awards on September 23rd. The Best Land Transaction award went to Dallas-based Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK), Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), and Dallas-based Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) for the residential community of Madero.

The 895-acre, 2,500 home master-planned community, which is being developed by Green Brick Partners in partnership with Taylor Morrison, will include extensive amenities throughout, including two amenity centers with resort-style pools, expansive green spaces with walking trails, parks, and a neighborhood retail area. The first phase of the community is anticipated to be delivered at the end of 2021.

“Madero, is strategically positioned in north Fort Worth between I-35W, HWY 287, and SH-114, in one of the fastest growing areas of DFW. We have seen great success at neighboring Cibolo Hills and are optimistic of a similar reception from homebuyers at Madero,” said Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for Green Brick Partners. “We are thrilled to be receiving this recognition from Dallas Business Journal and look forward to providing homebuyers the opportunity to purchase quality homes under our Trophy Signature Homes brand in the amenity-rich community.”

“We’re honored by this recognition and excited to be partners in this premier community,” said Keith Hurand, Taylor Morrison’s Division President for DFW. “Madero has everything a resident could want with a wide-range of quality amenities and exceptional home designs that give buyers lots of options to maximize their living space.”

Simon Beakley, Edward Bogel, and David Davidson, Jr. of DB2RE brokered the nearly 900-acre transaction. In addition to the winning transaction of Madero, Davidson Bogel Real Estate and Green Brick Partners were finalists in the Land Transaction category for Ellis Ranch, in Waxahachie, Texas.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Brick Partners, Taylor Morrison, and Davidson Bogel Real Estate Win Dallas Business Journal’s Best Real Estate Deals Award DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dallas Business Journal held its 2020 Best Real Estate Deals Awards on September 23rd. The Best Land Transaction award went to Dallas-based Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK), Taylor Morrison (NYSE: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
James River Announces Transfer of Legacy Commercial Auto Portfolio to Aleka Insurance, Inc.
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Huize Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...