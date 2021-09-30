Green Brick Partners, Taylor Morrison, and Davidson Bogel Real Estate Win Dallas Business Journal’s Best Real Estate Deals Award

The 895-acre, 2,500 home master-planned community, which is being developed by Green Brick Partners in partnership with Taylor Morrison, will include extensive amenities throughout, including two amenity centers with resort-style pools, expansive green spaces with walking trails, parks, and a neighborhood retail area. The first phase of the community is anticipated to be delivered at the end of 2021.

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas Business Journal held its 2020 Best Real Estate Deals Awards on September 23 rd . The Best Land Transaction award went to Dallas-based Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK), Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), and Dallas-based Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) for the residential community of Madero.

“Madero, is strategically positioned in north Fort Worth between I-35W, HWY 287, and SH-114, in one of the fastest growing areas of DFW. We have seen great success at neighboring Cibolo Hills and are optimistic of a similar reception from homebuyers at Madero,” said Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for Green Brick Partners. “We are thrilled to be receiving this recognition from Dallas Business Journal and look forward to providing homebuyers the opportunity to purchase quality homes under our Trophy Signature Homes brand in the amenity-rich community.”

“We’re honored by this recognition and excited to be partners in this premier community,” said Keith Hurand, Taylor Morrison’s Division President for DFW. “Madero has everything a resident could want with a wide-range of quality amenities and exceptional home designs that give buyers lots of options to maximize their living space.”

Simon Beakley, Edward Bogel, and David Davidson, Jr. of DB2RE brokered the nearly 900-acre transaction. In addition to the winning transaction of Madero, Davidson Bogel Real Estate and Green Brick Partners were finalists in the Land Transaction category for Ellis Ranch, in Waxahachie, Texas.



About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.