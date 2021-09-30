Iridex to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company plans to participate in the upcoming Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference.



David Bruce, Iridex’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11:45 am ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at www.iridex.com.