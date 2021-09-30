Werner Enterprises to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on October 28, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, will release its third quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 results and updated 2021 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.



The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News and Events” and then “Events Calendar.” To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 701-1165 (domestic) or (412) 317-5498 (international). Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the Werner Enterprises call.