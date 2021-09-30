checkAd

Upwork to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 27, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com for approximately one year.

About Upwork
Upwork is the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact:
Evan Barbosa
Investor Relations
investor@upwork.com





Disclaimer

