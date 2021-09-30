Upwork to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 27, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com .