AnPac Bio Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value of Listed Securities Deficiency

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China, announced today that it has received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated September 24, 2021 indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (“MVLS”) set forth in the Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) requires companies to maintain a minimum market value of US$50,000,000 and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C) provides that a failure to meet the market value requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the market value of the Company for the 30 consecutive business days from August 12, 2021 to September 23, 2021, the Company no longer meets the minimum market value requirement. This notification does not impact the listing and trading of the Company’s securities at this time.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days (or until March 23, 2022) to regain compliance. If at any time during this compliance period the Company’s MVLS closes at US$50,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will notify the Company that it has achieved compliance with the MVLS requirement and this matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) prior to the expiration of the compliance period, it will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting. Alternatively, the Company may consider applying to transfer its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter. The Company intends to monitor its market value between now and March 23, 2022

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With one CLIA- and CAP-registered clinical laboratory in the United States and two certified clinical laboratories in China, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), biochemical, immunological and genomics tests. According to a Frost & Sullivan’s report issued in 2020, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection in 2019. The Company has a significant cancer screening and detection database consisting of approximately 43,900 clinical samples as of March 31, 2021. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

