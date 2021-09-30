AnPac Bio Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value of Listed Securities Deficiency

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China, announced today that it has received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated September 24, 2021 indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (“MVLS”) set forth in the Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) requires companies to maintain a minimum market value of US$50,000,000 and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C) provides that a failure to meet the market value requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the market value of the Company for the 30 consecutive business days from August 12, 2021 to September 23, 2021, the Company no longer meets the minimum market value requirement. This notification does not impact the listing and trading of the Company’s securities at this time.



Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days (or until March 23, 2022) to regain compliance. If at any time during this compliance period the Company’s MVLS closes at US$50,000,000 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will notify the Company that it has achieved compliance with the MVLS requirement and this matter will be closed.