Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Presentations for TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP at the American Society for Bone & Mineral Research 2021 Annual Meeting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company using its innovative TransCon technologies to potentially create new treatments to make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, today announced presentations featuring new data about its investigational TransCon PTH product candidate at the American Society for Bone & Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2021 Annual Meeting, being held October 1-4 virtually and in-person in San Diego. Presentations will also include an overview of baseline demographics from the Ascendis Pharma-sponsored natural history study of children with achondroplasia.

“We are excited to partner with our investigators to share the latest data showing continued advances in our hypoparathyroidism and achondroplasia development programs,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Ascendis Pharma’s Vice President of Clinical Development, Endocrine Medical Sciences. “In particular, we are excited to have a late-breaking oral presentation by Dr. Aliya Khan, a recognized expert in parathyroid disease, who will present results from what we believe to be the most extensive data set generated to date (58 subjects) of continuous long-term delivery of parathyroid hormone (PTH) at physiologic levels in patients with hypoparathyroidism.”

“Over 58 weeks in PaTH Forward, the data from study subjects show continued trends toward normal calcium homeostasis in the absence of standard of care therapies,” said Aliya Khan, M.D., Clinical Professor of Medicine and Director of the Calcium Disorders Clinic at St. Joseph’s Healthcare, McMaster University. “This was reflected by normalization of key biomarkers and bone mineral density. Equally important, patients reported a marked reduction in their symptom burden and improvements in their health-related quality of life. The majority of adverse events were mild and unrelated to study drug, and no adverse events led to discontinuation of the study drug or dropouts from the trial. These are very encouraging signs that physiological parathyroid hormone replacement is well tolerated and could help address the unmet needs these patients face.”