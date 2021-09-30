checkAd

MISSO Wealth Management To Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Continuing Connectus' Momentum and the Expansion of its Ultra-High Net Worth Footprint in Australia

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which MISSO Wealth Management ("MISSO"), a boutique wealth management firm headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, will join Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus"). This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2001 by Jason Misso, MISSO serves high and ultra-high net worth individuals in Queensland and throughout Australia, with a specific focus on executives, business owners and self-employed professionals. Through a core emphasis on quality advice and transparency, MISSO delivers strategic advice through a holistic approach that is tailored to each client's specific needs and objectives. Key services include financial advice and planning, investment management, family office services, superannuation, estate and family succession planning, insurance advice and liability management.

"Joining Connectus will position us to expand the value proposition we offer our clients while maintaining our approach to providing unconflicted advice and our boutique culture," said Jason Misso, Founder of MISSO. "The array of client service tools and resources that Connectus provides will enable us to create a much richer client experience. Leveraging Connectus' shared resources will allow us to not only devote more time to our passion, which is serving our clients, but also to accelerating the growth of our business. We are excited by the prospect of Connectus helping our business evolve in a way that we could not have achieved on our own."

"We extend a very warm welcome to the MISSO team as the sixth addition to the Connectus family in Australia and the third addition in Brisbane since Connectus entered the Australian market late last year," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "MISSO further deepens Connectus' presence in the ultra-high net worth client segment in Australia and will bring differentiated expertise in serving this clientele to the Connectus consortium. We are thrilled with Connectus' continued growth and momentum in Australia, which reinforce the benefits of Connectus' growing scale and the value of the sophisticated resources it offers its firms, while enabling them to maintain the boutique cultures that made each of them so successful prior to joining Connectus."

