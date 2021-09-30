Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 42 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 42 MW order for the repowering of the Monreale Partinico wind park, located in Sicily, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of ten V136-4.2 MW wind turbines, that will replace the site's current …



