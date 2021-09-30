Vestas Gets 42 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 42 MW order for the repowering of the Monreale Partinico wind park, located in Sicily, Italy.
- The contract includes the supply and installation of ten V136-4.2 MW wind turbines, that will replace the site's current 19 V52-850 kW turbines
- Vestas will also service the wind park through a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement
