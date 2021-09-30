Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Third Quarter Earnings Results October 28, 2021

Investors May Listen to Live Webcast

STUART, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release third quarter 2021 results on October 28th, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of Seacoast’s earnings results at the company’s website www.SeacoastBanking.com on the home page by selecting “Press Releases” under the heading “News/Events.”

