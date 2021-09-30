Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common Stock

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Common Stock, payable on October 25, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of October 18, 2021. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.7 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com



¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.



