Randstad Buys Cella Inc., Enterprise Value EUR 112 Million
- (PLX AI) – Randstad acquires Cella Inc. in the United States for enterprise value EUR 112 million.
- Cella is a staffing, managed solutions and consulting firm, specializing in the creative, marketing, and digital market
- Cella revenues of over USD 100 million expected in 2021
- Randstad says to build a strong position in the significant and growing US marketing, creative and digital staffing and professional services market
