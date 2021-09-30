Randstad Buys Cella Inc., Enterprise Value EUR 112 Million Autor: PLX AI | 30.09.2021, 22:07 | | 101 0 | 0 30.09.2021, 22:07 | (PLX AI) – Randstad acquires Cella Inc. in the United States for enterprise value EUR 112 million.Cella is a staffing, managed solutions and consulting firm, specializing in the creative, marketing, and digital marketCella revenues of over USD 100 … (PLX AI) – Randstad acquires Cella Inc. in the United States for enterprise value EUR 112 million.Cella is a staffing, managed solutions and consulting firm, specializing in the creative, marketing, and digital marketCella revenues of over USD 100 … (PLX AI) – Randstad acquires Cella Inc. in the United States for enterprise value EUR 112 million.

Cella is a staffing, managed solutions and consulting firm, specializing in the creative, marketing, and digital market

Cella revenues of over USD 100 million expected in 2021

Randstad says to build a strong position in the significant and growing US marketing, creative and digital staffing and professional services market Randstad Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Randstad Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer