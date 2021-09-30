Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 189 MW Wind Turbine Order in Brazil (PLX AI) – Vestas has signed a new agreement with Casa dos Ventos for a 189 MW wind project in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. The order includes 42 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.5 MW Power Optimised Mode as well as a 20-year Active Output …



