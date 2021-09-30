Albany International Schedules Earnings Release Date

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2021 third-quarter financial results Monday, October 25, 2021 after the market close.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 26. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com.

Those without internet access may dial into the conference at 1-(844) 291-6362. Please provide your name, company and access code 8796723 to the operator.