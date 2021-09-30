checkAd

UDR Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Company’s third quarter 2021 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 1-877-705-6003
International: 1-201-493-6725

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13723632

The playback can be accessed through November 27, 2021.

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on October 26, 2021 at UDR’s investor relations website, ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2021, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 54,667 apartment homes including 1,417 homes under development. For over 49 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.

