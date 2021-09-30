The First Bancorp Declares Third Quarter Dividend

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNLC), the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share. This third quarter dividend is payable October 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 12, 2021. Based on the September 29, 2021 closing price of $29.50 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.28 per share translates to a yield of 4.34%.

"The First Bancorp has followed record annual earnings in 2020 with record first half earnings in 2021," remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "I'm pleased that the Company's Board of Directors continues to share this success with our shareholders in the form of a generous cash dividend."